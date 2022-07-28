The major US stock  indices  are trading lower in premarket trading. The NASDAQ index was down around 100 points near the start of the US session. It has erased those declines in trades above and below unchanged in early US trading.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 29.86 points or 0.09% at 32227.46
  • S&P index up 5.71 points or 0.14% at 4029.33
  • NASDAQ index unchanged at 12032.45
  • Russell 2000 up 13.11 points or 0.71% 1861.45

In other markets:

  • gold is trading up $18.45 reacting to the lower dollar. That's a gain of 1.06% at $1752.50
  • Silver is up $0.69 or 3.65% in $19.77. It's getting closer to the $20 level
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $98.69 that's up $1.43 on the day
  • The price of bitcoin is trading at $23,123

US yields have moved sharply to the downside on the weaker US data:

  • 2 year yield 2.866%, -11.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 2.695%, -13.4 basis points
  • 10 year 2.671%, -10.7 basis points
  • 30 year 2.991%, -7.0 basis points

The USD has moved lower after the weaker data and move to the downside in yields. However, the greenback is still higher vs the EUR (weakest of the majors),  GBP  , CAD and AUD. The JPY is the runaway strongest of the majors.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies