With the US stocks now 15 minutes into the new trading day, the major indices are mixed. The Dow industrial average is marginally lower. The S&P is near unchanged and the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is marginally higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -27.05 points or -0.08% at 33637.98

S&P index -1.80 points or -0.04% at 4265.741

NASDAQ index of 27.68 points or 0.21% at 13132.57

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000 which has been outperforming over the last few trading days, it is underperforming today with a decline of -9.84 points or -0.52% at 1878.56.

In the US debt market, yields are moving lower after the initial jobless claims Jobless Claims Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person Read this Term moved to 20 month highs (weaker jobs). Is it the start of job weakness? Last Friday, the unemployment rate moved up to 3.7% from 3.4%, but job gains were still solid with a gain of 339K (were expecting 193K).

2 year yield 4.485% -6.7 basis points

5 year yield 3.865% -5.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.750% -3.3 basis points

30 year yield 3.931% -1.1 basis points

in other markets:

Crude oil is trading unchanged at $72.52

Gold is trading up $24.69 or 1.3% at $1965 as it reacts to lower rates

Silver is trading up $0.74 or 3.18% at $24.13.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,406

The USD is moving lower (and is the weakest of the major currencies ) with new session lows being reached versus the EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD all being reached in the current hourly bar. The CHF is the strongest of the major currencies as it reacted not only to the jobless claims data but also hawkish comments from SNBs Jordan.