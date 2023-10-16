With one hour to go in stock trading, the major indices are trading their highs for the day:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 322.21 points or 0.96% at 33992
- S&P index is up 47.21 points or 1.09% at 4374.96
- NASDAQ index is up 167 points or 1.25% at 13575.39
The gains come despite Apple being down $0.46 or -0.25% at $178.40 on reports that China I15 sales are slow.
However, Microsoft shares are leading the way with a gain of $6.13 or 1.86% at $333.82. The high price today reached the highest level since September 15.
- Meta shares are up $6.21 or 1.97% at $320.93
- Alphabet shares are rising with the market up $1.80 or 1.30% at $139.18
- Tesla which will announce earnings later this week is trading up $3.45 or 1.37% at $254.59
- Netflix will also report earnings later this weekend there shares are up $6 or 1.68% at $361.67.