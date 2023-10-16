With one hour to go in stock trading, the major indices are trading their highs for the day:

Dow Industrial Average is up 322.21 points or 0.96% at 33992

S&P index is up 47.21 points or 1.09% at 4374.96

NASDAQ index is up 167 points or 1.25% at 13575.39

The gains come despite Apple being down $0.46 or -0.25% at $178.40 on reports that China I15 sales are slow.

However, Microsoft shares are leading the way with a gain of $6.13 or 1.86% at $333.82. The high price today reached the highest level since September 15.