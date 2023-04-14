The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading above and below unchanged in early US trading. Traders are pondering the economy and the Fed. Fed's Goolsbee (new Chicago Fed Pres.) is more on the dovish side, but Fed Waller is saying the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term remains a problem and more rate hikes are needed (as in "more than one"). HMMMM.



The two-year note yield is up around 11 basis points. The 10 year note yield is up about five basis points.

The USD has moved higher.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average up 31.25 points or 0.09% at 34060.95. The Dow traded down -52.37 points at the session was

S&P index is up 10.73 points or 0.26% at 4156.94. The S&P traded down -7.41 points at session lows

NASDAQ index is up 11.75 points or 0.10% at 12178.02. The NASDAQ index traded as low as -58 points in early trading

In other markets: