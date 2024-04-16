China's policies are causing vulnerabilities in multiple sectors

This is harming American workers and businesses, creating real risks for our supply chains

Government will be 'taking a serious look' at trade tools to deal with threats posed by China's policies

That includes a review of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports i.e. China Section 301 tariffs

We want competition with China, not conflict

They can pretend to play nice as much as they want. But the fact is that US and China are on diverging paths and will continue to grow farther apart in due time. The question is, at what point does that turn into a major risk for markets and the world? It's not going to be today or tomorrow, but it is something to definitely keep in mind in the long run.