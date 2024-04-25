US Treasury Secretary Yellen in a interview with Reuters says:
- GDP data shows straight in consumer investment spending.
- US economy shows robust growth, firing on all cylinders
- There could be revisions to GDP data.
- I still see in underlying core drivers of economic activity considerable strength.
- We are on downward path for inflation.
- Rents have stabilized, but a lot of people still experiencing the upward adjustment to higher levels.
- I have no doubt that housing's contribution to inflation will be coming down this year.
- Not seen that wage pressures are a source of inflation
- Certainly don't see the economy as overheated.
- We've got a good strong US economy, lifting growth all around the world.
- Fed wants to see additional evidence of a sustainable decline in inflation.
- Methods are concerned with high cost-of-living.
- Biden's top priority is to address high cost of healthcare, bring down drug prices.
- Feds first priority is to set monetary policy to be consistent with price stability
- Dollar has been strong, there are divergences with other countries.
- Key factor in dollars valuation is strength in the US economy, level of rates.
- My position has been that currency intervention is acceptable only in very rare and exceptional circumstances.
- We do have to have sustainable fiscal path
- We have enacted some deficit reduction despite divisions in Congress.
