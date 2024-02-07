The US treasury auctioned off $42 billion of a 10 year notes

High Yield: 4.093% , prev. 4.024%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.105%

Tail: -1.2 bps, prev. 0.5bps, six-auction avg. 0.8bps

Bid-to-Cover Ratio: 2.56x, prev. 2.56x, six-auction avg. 2.52x

Dealers: 12.98% %, prev. 15.1%, six-auction avg. 14.9%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 16.05%, prev. 18.7%, six-auction avg. 18.7%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 70.97%, prev. 66.1%, six-auction avg. 66.4%

Auction Grade: A

Highlights: Although the domestic demand was later than the six-month average, international demand was stellar at near 71% versus a six-month average of 66.4%. The dealers are of the six-month average saddle with less than what has been normal. The tail was a solid -1.2 basis points below the WI level at the time of the auction. Bid-to-cover was above the 6-month average.

The third leg of the coupon auctions this week will take place tomorrow when the treasury auctions off 30 year bonds.