Auction Grade: B+

The international demand once again save the day as they took 67.02% of the auction versus the city average of 62%. The domestic demand was a bit light at 17.92 versus 18.6% average. Dealers were saddled with less than average at 15.06%.

The auction had a negative tail -0.5 basis points. That is much better than the 2.0 positive tail seen over the last six months. The bid to cover was comfortably above the 2.35X 6 month average (at 2.53X).

Like the three year note auction yesterday, the only disappointment is the domestic demand.

The treasury will auction off 30 year bonds tomorrow.