Auction Grade: C+
Highlights:
No tail. The bid
Bid
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
Read this Term to cover was right on the six month average. Directs (domestic demand) was a touch higher than the average. Indirects were marginally higher as well. Dealers were saddled with a bit lower than the average.
Overall, a bit higher than average