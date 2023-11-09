US Treasury auctioned off $24B of 30-year bonds

High Yield 5.769%: 6-auction average 4.155%, prev. 4.837%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.716%

Tail 5.3 basis points: 6-auction average 0.9bps, prev. 3.7bps

Bid-to-Cover 2.24X: 6-auction avg. 2.44x, prev. 2.35x

Dealers 24.73%: 6-auction avg. 12.7%, prev. 18.2%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 15.16%: 6-auction avg. 18.6%, prev. 16.7%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 60.11% : 6-auction avg. 68.6%, prev. 65.1%

Auction Grade: F

Tail of 5.3 basis points. Ouch.

The bid to cover is below the 6 month average.

The dealers are stuck with 24.73% well above the 6 month average of 12.7%. Ouch.

Directs - a measure of domestic demand - was well below the 6 month average. Ouch

Indirects - a measure of international demand - was well below the 6 month average. Ouch.

There was nothing good about this auction.

A look at the treasury curve currently shows:

2-year yield 4.997% up 5.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.625% +10.4 basis points

10-year yield 4.634% +12.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.810% +15.5 basis points

Rick Santelli on CNBC gave it a D- only because the treasury was able to sell the auction. I guess he has a point. The supply was sold but it took a lot of effort.

Stocks are also turning negative off of the results: