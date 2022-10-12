Auction grade: C- (CNBC's Santelli gave it a D+)

Highlights and lowlights:

  • Tail of 1.6 basis points is consistent with the six-month average
  • Did to cover was weaker than the six-month average
  • Domestic demand (direct bidders) was strong
  • International demand (indirects) was weak
  • Dealers were saddled with more as international demand was weaker than the strong domestic demand

US stocks are marginally lower but still are up on the day:

  • Dow Jones up 100 points (vs. 123 points just before the auction results)
  • S&P index is up 6.72 points (vs. +9.61 point before the auction)
  • NASDAQ index is up 23 points (vs. +30.36 points for the auction)

The 10 year yield is trading at 3.931%, not much different than the auction result.