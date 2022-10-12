- High yield
Yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
Read this Term 3.93%
- WI level of 3.914%
- Tail 1.6 basis points vs six-month average of 1.6 basis points
- bid to cover 2.34X vs 2.47X average
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 23.51% vs. six-month average of 17.3%
- Indirects (a measure of international demand) 56.79% vs. six-month average of 66.1%
- Dealers (they take the rest) 19.7% vs six-month average of 16.3%
Auction grade: C- (CNBC's Santelli gave it a D+)
Highlights and lowlights:
- Tail of 1.6 basis points is consistent with the six-month average
- Did to cover was weaker than the six-month average
- Domestic demand (direct bidders) was strong
- International demand (indirects) was weak
- Dealers were saddled with more as international demand was weaker than the strong domestic demand
US stocks are marginally lower but still are up on the day:
- Dow Jones up 100 points (vs. 123 points just before the auction results)
- S&P index is up 6.72 points (vs. +9.61 point before the auction)
- NASDAQ index is up 23 points (vs. +30.36 points for the auction)
The 10 year yield is trading at 3.931%, not much different than the auction result.
