- High-yield 3.55%
- WI level at the time of the auction 3.554%
- Tail -2.4 bps versus six month average of 0.4 basis points.
- Bid to cover 2.64X verse six month average of 2.39X.
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 15.4% versus six month average of 17.8%.
- Indirect (a measure of international demand) 75.74% versus six month average of 64.3%
- Dealers (they take the rest) 8.8% versus six month average of 17.9%
Auction Grade: A
Once again, the international demand comes to the rescue taking 11% more than the 6 month average. The Domestic demand was marginally lower. Dealers have a low 8.8% of the leftovers.
Bid to cover is strong. The tail is aggressive at -2.4 bps.