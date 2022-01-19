- High yield of 2.210%
- WI level at time of auction 2.225%
- Tail -1.5 basis points vs 6 month average of 1.2 bps
- Directs 17.0%vs six month average of 18.8%
- Indirects 66.2% vs six month average of 62.8%
- Dealers 16.8% vs six month average of 18.4%
Auction Grade: A-
- The 20 year auctions have not been well supported with an average of 1.2 basis point tail. Today, the higher yields led to a -1.5 basis point tail
- Demand from international market was the catalyst. The yield spreads between domestic US and European yields remain positive
- The domestic demand was less than the average
- Dealers were saddled with less than normal as a result of the international demand
Santelli on CNBC gives the auction an A.