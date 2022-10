The US treasury sold $25B of 5 year TIPS at a high yield of 1.732%

Bid to cover was 2.38X vs. six-month average of 2.64X

Tail 1 bp vs six-month average of -3.1 basis points

directs 17.0% vs. six-month average of 13.2%

Indirects 75.3% vs. six-month average of 75.0%

Dealers 7.7% vs. six-month average 11.8%.