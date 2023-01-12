The US treasury will sell 18 billion or 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. The treasury sold three year and 10 year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each was met with strong international demand. Domestic demand was moderate however.

The six-month averages of the major components show:

Tail, -0.2 basis points

Bid to cover 2.37X

Directs, 19.0%

Indirects, 69.4%

Dealers, 11.6%

The current 30 year yield is trading at 3.61%. That's down around six basis points on the day. Yields are lower across the curve.