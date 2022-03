The U.S. Treasury will auction off $47 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour. The six month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover, 2.31X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 21.7%

Indirects (a measure of international demand), 61.5%

Dealers (they take the rest), 16.8%

The last auction yield came in at 1.905% with a tail of -1.0 basis points.