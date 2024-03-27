As US yields are moving lower today, the US treasury will auction off $43 billion of 7-year notes at 1 PM ET. A snapshot of the treasury market yield curve currently shows:

2-year 4.566%, -3.1 basis points

5-year 4.191%, -3.5 basis points

10 year 4.202%, -3.2 basis points

30-year 4.367%, -3.2 basis points

The 7-year note auction will be evaluated as per the component results versus their six auction average

High Yield:

Previous: 4.327%

Six-auction average: 4.379%

Tail (the difference between the WI (when – issued) yield level at the time of the auction and the high-yield:

Previous: -0.2bps (basis points)

Six-auction average: 0.8bps

Bid-to-Cover Ratio (the ratio of the number of bids compared to the auction amount):

Previous: 2.58x

Six-auction average: 2.54x

Dealers

Previous: 15.6%

Six-auction average: 15.4%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand):

Previous: 14.8%

Six-auction average: 17.6%

Indirects (a measure of the international demand):