Japanese markets have reopened after the holiday Monday.

It was also a holiday Monday for the Bond market in the US.

Thus we are getting first indications to the cash Treasury benchmark 10 year yield for the week, trading circa 4.64% in early Tokyo and down from around 4.78% late on Friday.

Treasuries have caught a 'flight to safety' bid after the murderous attacks on Israel.

Other impacts have come from some dovish comments from Fed officials overnight: