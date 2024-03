The Manheim used vehicle index fell 0.6% in the first half of March, according to Manheim. That brings the year-over-year decline to 14.9%.

Compared to the industry’s year-over-year decline of 14.9%, luxury was down 13.5%, and SUVs declined 14.5%. Performing worse than the industry, midsize cars were down 16.9%, compact cars were off by 16.6%, and pickups lost 15.6% year over year.

Elon Musk has done his part with EVs down 18.8% y/y while non-EVs fell 13.1%.