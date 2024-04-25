US yields are moving to new session highs with the 2-year yield now back above 5.0% as traders price out rate cuts in 2024 even more.

The 2-year yield is trading at its highest level since November 14, 2023. The high-yield in 2023 for the two-year note reached 5.259%.

US 2-year yield at highest level since November 2023

The 10 year yield is at its highest level since November 1, 2023. The high yield for the 10-year bond in 2023 reached 5.021%.

2-year yield 5.018%, plus a .1 basis points

5-year yield 4.745%, plus a .7 basis points

10 year yield 4.731%, +7.7 voice points

30-year yield 4.840%, +5.6 basis points

Stocks continue to get hit with the NASDAQ leading the way: