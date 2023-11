USD/JPY traded higher early, back towards 150 but has been sold off a big figure or so to approach 149.00

Apart from what has already been posted there is nothing fresh.

AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD are all stronger against the dollar.

Yuan is a notable beneficiary, we had USD/CNY set at its strongest (for CNY) since August 11 earlier:

Back to the JPY, thoughts of a pivot from the BOJ are gaining more widely: