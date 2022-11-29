USDCAD continues the run higher

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is continuing its run to the upside trading at the highest level since November 4. Looking at the hourly chart above, the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the November high to the November low cuts across at 1.35850. That would be the next upside target. The current price is trading at 1.3575.

The pair fell sharply in the Asian session today, but found support buyers near the London session low from yesterday's trade near 1.34078 (it is also a swing area going back in time - see chart above).

In the North American session today, the pair moved higher despite higher oil prices and stronger GDP in Canada today. Getting above a swing area between 1.3494 and 1.35103, and then the 50% midpoint of the November trading range at 1.35163, gave buyers more upside momentum.

As Adam pointed out earlier, it is a curious move given some of the fundamentals but the technical picture has certainly been a tail wind for the upside momentum. The 61.8% retracement is the next stop.

UPDATE: Crude oil is taking a step lower and that is helping to push the USDCAD even higher now. Looking at the hourly chart, the price of crude oil has moved from the 200 hour moving average near $79.25 down to the 100 hour moving average.

Crude oil falls from the 200 H MA above to the 100H MA below