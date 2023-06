Ths USD is gaining during the Asia session.

USD/JPY is not doing a lot, sitting just under 143.00 after a strong upmove on Thursday.

AUD, CAD, NZD, EUR, GBP are all losing ground though.

Notable, the Chinese yuan is losing further ground also. Offshore yuan is lower, with USD/CNH to above 7.2130.

Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh news nor data as a catalyst.