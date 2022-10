Put your motorcycle helmets on for more jawboning out of Japan today.

Yesterday the verbals got a bit stronger:

ps. there are links in this post to more info on what keywords and phrases to watch out for

Japanese authorities tell us they haven't selected a level at which to intervene, they are more concerned about the pace of moves.

Traders are thinking there is some truth in that but that, nevertheless, 150 looks too juicy a level for there not to be Bank of Japan buying of yen. We'll see!