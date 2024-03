USD/JPY slid quickly under 150.00 a little earlier on this news headline getting republished on Monday:

That news headline came out prior to the weekend but it got re-published just before the slide for USD/JPY.

If I was a suspicious sort of chap I'd suggest that there was some buying of USD/JPY to be done and that re-upping of the headline was intended to create some selling. Of course, it could all be a coincidence.