Annualised growth for the October - December quarter disappointed at +0.1% vs. the 0.6% preliminary estimate and the +0.8% median estimate

private consumption was also revised down to +0.3%, vs. the preliminary estimate of 0.5%

capex -0.5%, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, another disappointment against the median market forecast of -0.4%

GDP data is released by the Cabinet Office.