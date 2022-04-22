ADDED - there is some chatter about that Japanese media is reporting that coordinated intervention between Japan and US has been discussed. From what I saw reported on fin min Suzuki's comments earlier that is not the case. Such chatter would help explain the sudden USD/ JPY  dip though.

 USD/JPY  has lost 20 or so points in a just a few minutes.

No sign of intervention to buy the yen. Stay tuned though.

Earlier today we had Japan's fin min cranking up the war of words on yen sellers. I summarised it in the wrap:

Intervention ....

chance