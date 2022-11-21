It's a quiet session for the most part but the dollar is on the move as sentiment after the post-CPI selloff continues to recover. USD/JPY is now up 0.5% to above 141.00 and is looking to contest its 200-hour moving average:

Push above that and the near-term bias will turn more bullish, allowing for buyers to establish more upside momentum. Adding to that, we are also seeing price nudge above its 100-day moving average again, seen at 141.00 currently:

That is a big nod in favour of the dollar if buyers can hold this through to the daily close.