EUR/USD recovered somewhat on Friday, almost to 1.02 again but has spent much of the morning here drifting lower.

The weekend report on reality from French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hasn't helped it:

Meanwhile USD/JPY has been creeping higher, given a bit of a push along in recent minutes by Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

Kuroda has been a broken record on holding policy ultra-loose. Folks are still doubtful though. and probably will be until they are (eventually) vindicated (you know how it works, right?)