French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke over the weekend, waring that there is a strong chance that Moscow will totally halt gas supplies to Europe.
Politico had a report, main points:
- "Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; Today that is the most likely option,"
- said the French government was working to identify companies that should get priority protection in case of supply disruption.
- "You also have to prepare load-shedding plans, we are doing it,"
- The French government has proposed a series of measures to manage possible disruption of gas supplies, including giving itself the power to requisition gas-fired power plants as part of a broader legislative proposal on "purchasing power."