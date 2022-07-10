French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke over the weekend, waring that there is a strong chance that Moscow will totally halt gas supplies to Europe.

Politico had a report, main points:

"Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; Today that is the most likely option,"

said the French government was working to identify companies that should get priority protection in case of supply disruption.

"You also have to prepare load-shedding plans, we are doing it,"

The French government has proposed a series of measures to manage possible disruption of gas supplies, including giving itself the power to requisition gas-fired power plants as part of a broader legislative proposal on "purchasing power."