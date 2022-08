Reports coming out of Iraq of fierce fighting in capital Baghdad.

Seraya Al-Islam militias (a paramilitary organization led by Shitte Cleric, Muqtada Sadr) machine gun fire, Iraqi security forces responding

explosions reported also

---

Media report (CNN) here for more.

-

In summary, this is a manifestation of ongoing Iran-Iraq tensions.

-

For markets, such fighting in the Middle East leads to fears for oil supply and thus impacts via higher prices at the margin. To state the obvious.