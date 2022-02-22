  • Will involve sanctions against banks financing Russian operations in affected regions
  • Sanctions will target ability of Russian state, govt to access EU capital and financial markets
  • Package will contain sanctions against those involved in decision to recognise Ukraine rebel regions

She also adds that they are ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage, if needed. Of course, that depends on any supposed "invasion" by Russia and further escalation of tensions. But for now, these don't look anything that markets aren't exactly prepared for. The fact that any sanctions on oil and gas and SWIFT are off the table means there isn't much for broader markets to really be concerned with.

   Equities  are still a bit iffy but are in a much better spot than earlier in the day. European indices are mildly softer while S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% at the moment.