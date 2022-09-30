We're watching comments from Putin carefully as he gets set to deliver a speech on annexing parts of Ukraine.

Annexes four new regions of Russia

people choice to join Russia is predicated on history

we will always remember those who did not put up with a neo-Nazi coup in Ukraine in 2014

people were torn from their motherland when the Soviet Union broke up

Russia does not seek to bring back Soviet Union

We call on Kyiv regime to immediately stop military actions in return to negotiation table. We are ready for talks

Kyiv should respect the will people

West continues looking for ways to weaken Russia

Russia is leading a hybrid war against Russia

our development, culture is a threat to the West

West does not need Russia, but we need Russia

Russia will defend its values and motherland

Many treaties with West have been broken

West has no moral rights to speak about democracy

West elites are the same as they always have been; the colonizers

United States use nuclear weapons in Japan twice and created the precedent by using nuclear weapons

West provoked mass migration

European seeds to the United States, which demands a new sanctions against Russia

grain from Ukraine goes to Europe rather than to the poor nations of the world

