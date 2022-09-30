We're watching comments from Putin carefully as he gets set to deliver a speech on annexing parts of Ukraine.

  • Annexes four new regions of Russia
  • people choice to join Russia is predicated on history
  • we will always remember those who did not put up with a neo-Nazi coup in Ukraine in 2014
  • people were torn from their motherland when the Soviet Union broke up
  • Russia does not seek to bring back Soviet Union
  • We call on Kyiv regime to immediately stop military actions in return to negotiation table. We are ready for talks
  • Kyiv should respect the will people
  • West continues looking for ways to weaken Russia
  • Russia is leading a hybrid war against Russia
  • our development, culture is a threat to the West
  • West does not need Russia, but we need Russia
  • Russia will defend its values and motherland
  • Many treaties with West have been broken
  • West has no moral rights to speak about democracy
  • West elites are the same as they always have been; the colonizers
  • United States use nuclear weapons in Japan twice and created the precedent by using nuclear weapons
  • West provoked mass migration
  • European seeds to the United States, which demands a new sanctions against Russia
  • grain from Ukraine goes to Europe rather than to the poor nations of the world

