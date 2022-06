Remarks from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday - US President Biden has asked the dept to look at lifting some tariffs on China.

Raimondo spoke on CNN. Says Biden is looking to ease inflation, "There are other products - household goods, bicycles, etc - and it may make sense" to weigh lifting tariffs on those. Some tariffs on steel and aluminium will remain in place as protection for U.S. workers and industry.

More at CNN, or Politico.