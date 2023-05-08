Bloomberg (gated) carried the report:

explosion on board the aging oil tanker Pablo, started a fire aboard

The Gabon-registered ship, capable of carrying some 700,000 barrels of crude oil, was coming through the South China Sea after offloading a cargo in China — and so was nearly empty.

An Aframax-class crude oil tanker observed in Iranian waters last year, the Pablo underlines the risks that come with the expansion of a dark fleet of aging vessels moving sanctioned oil around the globe.

While Bloomberg is gated, here is a link to an ungated copy if you want more.