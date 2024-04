Crude oil matures 2.735M versus 1.373M estimate

Distilates -2.760M versus -0.283M estimate

Gasoline -1.154M versus -0.89M estimate

Cushing 0.033 million versus last week's -0.17 million

refining utilization -0.2% versus expectations of +0.6%. Last week -0.3%

Weekly crude production 13.1 million versus 31 million last week

The price of crude oil is trading at $84.58 at down $0.76 or -0.89%