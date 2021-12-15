Prior was -240K

Gasoline -719K vs +1606K

Distillates -2853K vs +688K

Refinery utilization unchanged vs +0.5% exp

Cushing -4584K vs -240K prior

API data released late yesterday showed:

Crude -815K

Gasoline +426K

Distillates +1016K

Cushing +2257K

Just ahead of the report, WTI crude was trading down about $1 to $69.64 but these are some bullish numbers across the board and it's back just above $70. Oil levels in the US SPR are at the lowest since 2002 and will continue to decline due to the recently-announce release. However that will turn into buying in the summer.

oil daily pre-release