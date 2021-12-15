  • Prior was -240K
  • Gasoline -719K vs +1606K
  • Distillates -2853K vs +688K
  • Refinery utilization unchanged vs +0.5% exp
  • Cushing -4584K vs -240K prior

API data released late yesterday showed:

  • Crude -815K
  • Gasoline +426K
  • Distillates +1016K
  • Cushing +2257K

Just ahead of the report, WTI crude was trading down about $1 to $69.64 but these are some bullish numbers across the board and it's back just above $70. Oil levels in the US SPR are at the lowest since 2002 and will continue to decline due to the recently-announce release. However that will turn into buying in the summer.

oil chart
oil daily pre-release