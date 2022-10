The weekly EIA inventory data will be released at the bottom of the hour (for the week of October 14, 2022). Expectations are for:

crude oil a build of 1.380M

gasoline a drawdown of -1.114M

distillates a drawdown of -2.167M

The private data released late yesterday showed:

WTI crude for November is trading at $84.31 that's up 1.8% on the day.