It may be a US and Canadian holiday today but the week ahead is going to be filled with interest and excitement as major central bank meetings are in focus again. A quick look at the agenda:

Tuesday, 6 September - RBA (expected to raise cash rate by 50 bps to 2.35%)

Wednesday, 7 September - BOC (expected to raise rates by 75 bps to 3.25%)

Thursday, 8 September - ECB (expected to raise key rates by 75 bps)

The big one to watch will of course be the ECB as their window to tighten policy begins to close amid a faltering economy. The latest news on the Nord Stream pipeline shutdown isn't going to help with the outlook through to winter and for all their talk, this will only mark the second policy move to hike key rates after the first one in July.

So, strap yourselves in. It is going to be an interesting one this week with policymakers at the helm.