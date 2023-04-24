But before we get to the Fed decision on 3 May, there will be some key risk events to consider in trading this week. Here's the list:

Australia Q1 CPI figures (26/4)

US Q1 advance GDP data (27/4)

BOJ monetary policy meeting decision, forecasts (28/4)

Germany April preliminary CPI figures (28/4)

France April preliminary CPI figures (28/4)

Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP data (28/4)

US March PCE deflator (28/4)

Looking at it, there are going to be a lot of notable economic data releases coming up on Friday itself especially. And if you throw in month-end trading conditions into the mix, that can make for a bit of a messy trading day before the weekend comes along.

So, even if there might not be much meaningful volatility in markets over the next few days, we could be getting some decent action at the end of the week potentially.