2:00am EUR German Final CPI m/m: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.3%

2:45am EUR French Trade Balance: Forecast -8.0B vs Previous -8.4B

6:00am USD NFIB Small Business Index: Forecast 91.2 vs Previous 91.0

8:15am USD FOMC Member Harker Speaks

8:30am CAD Trade Balance: Forecast -2.8B vs Previous -3.4B USD Trade Balance: Forecast -65.1B vs Previous -69.0B

10:00am USD Final Wholesale Inventories m/m: Forecast -0.3% vs Previous -0.3%

Tentative USD IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism: Forecast 43.0 vs Previous 41.3



In addition, the US treasury will auction $42B of 3 year notes at 1 PM ET as the first leg of 3 coupon auctions this week. On Wednesday, the Treasury will auction 10-year notes, and on Thursday 30-year bonds.