One of the low-lights of Donald Trump's presidency when it came to markets was when he autographed a chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sent it to Lou Dobs, highlighting a 1985 point rise.

That was on March 13, 2020, just as the pandemic was kicking off.

The next trading day the index fell 2352 and continued to fall another 20% from there.

The market has a way of humbling even the most-powerful people.

Now it's Biden that's testing the market gods with a tweet touting the record highs in the stock market.