Iran-Israel tensions are casting a dark shadow over the market, providing what can be argued as a timely retracement in equities and risk trades. But whenever geopolitics tend to get involved, the first thing that always comes to mind for me is the saying buy value, sell hysteria.

It's a tale as old as time and it works for almost anything as long as there is fear in the picture. If a meteor is said to be headed to earth and the market crashes, it's the best time to buy the dip. If there's a comet projected to hit earth and wipe out humanity, you should buy the dip anyway. At worst, we all die together. But by any chance the comet misses and we all survive, guess what? The world will carry on as it did before.

As much as tensions are staying heated when it comes to Iran and Israel currently, there's every likelihood that at least one side does not want a war. I mean, we've gone through the whole Russia-Ukraine debacle two years ago and I preached the exact same thing here.

But putting that into today's market, things might be a little different. We've seen stocks rally in rather one-sided fashion since the end of October. And this is perhaps as good an excuse as any to come off the boil a little. I mean, it is also coinciding with more stubborn inflation pressures.

Over time, the market is always quick to forget and move on. And in this day and age, it happens more quickly than ever given the information echo chamber. So, yes the tensions are high when it comes to Iran and Israel now. But this is an episode that the market will not care about in a few months' time, let alone a year.

And that's what you should be looking at. That is to buy value, sell hysteria.