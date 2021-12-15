Given what we know about the transmissibility of omicron and the potential of it to infect entire classrooms, if not schools, that's a bold statement.

That said, schools are already set to close for the Christmas break so it all might come out in the wash.

Also, the headline might not capture the full flavour of what he's saying. It could be that he means state-wide or nation-wide shutdowns rather than pockets of closures.

In any case, I think the real message is that shutdowns are deeply unpopular in the US. Contrast that with Europe, Canada and some other places and you have a recipe for US outperformance.

The big risk continues to be China, where lockdowns are insanely tight but won't be tight enough to restrain omicron forever. That's a big problem.