The White House says the report that Iran and the US are close to a deal on Iran's uranium enrichment and sanctions relief is false.

The earlier reports sent oil nosediving with WTI hitting $69.03. here's been some skepticism and a $2.20 bounce but there's more than one report so there's some truth in it. But it sounds like it's more of the groundwork for what a deal could be.

Does Biden really want to campaign on an Iran deal against Trump? Does Iran really want to take a deal ahead of Trump potentially unwinding it in 20 months? I'm skeptical, and so is the market.