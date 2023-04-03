- We don't think cuts advisable given market uncertainty
- We made that clear to OPEC
- US will continue to work with producers and consumers to ensure growth and lower prices for consumers
- Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner
- We don't see eye-to-eye on everything with Saudis but remain partners
- We are focused on oil prices, not on barrels
Oil has dipped just below $80 but remained up $4.17 on the day after the OPEC cut. The technicals are key here and oil needs to get above $84 to make a run.