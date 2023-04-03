We don't think cuts advisable given market uncertainty

We made that clear to OPEC

US will continue to work with producers and consumers to ensure growth and lower prices for consumers

Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner

We don't see eye-to-eye on everything with Saudis but remain partners

We are focused on oil prices, not on barrels

Oil has dipped just below $80 but remained up $4.17 on the day after the OPEC cut. The technicals are key here and oil needs to get above $84 to make a run.