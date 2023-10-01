Via Reuters comes the info that Japan has banned most used-car sales to Russia.

the export trade in used cars from Japan to Russia was worth about USD $2 billion annually

The move from Japan to cut off the trade came only in August, much later than other sanctions had limited trade. Japan's government banned exports of all but subcompact cars to Russia.

Reuters says the impacts have been:

wiping out Russia's biggest source of used cars (more than half of the 303,000 used cars imported by Russia in the first eight months of the year came from Japan)

have driven down prices for second-hand cars in Japan

Another impact should be, of course, more cool JDM cars for everyone else. And less demand for yen, at the margin (to pay for those cars).

ps. "JDM" stands for Japanese Domestic Market