A snippet from the trading desk at JP Morning (US) on US equities, taking an opposite view to that expressed by chief market strategist, Marko Kolanovic, who has been consistently pessimistic (this most recently)
JPM traders had been cautious in January, but now say that view was overly conservative. Their view now is "tactically bullish" and say it's a good time buy US equities.
- " ... what has changed? Megacap tech earnings whose stocks prices are in the process of de-coupling from bond yields
- Also, the macro story continues to reveal an economy that keeps pace at an above-trend pace with no material signs of falling below trend in the near-term"
- expect that to translate into positive revenue growth
- expect big tech names to propel the S&P 500 Index higher, but "at a potentially slower pace."