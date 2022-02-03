The US stocks are closing sharply lower, but Amazon beat on the EPS after the close.

For the day,

  • Dow industrial average fell 518.17 points or -1.45%
  • S&P index fell 111.94 points or -2.44%
  • NASDAQ index fell -538.72 points or -3.74%
  • Russell 2000 fell 38.48 points or -1.90% 1991.03

For Amazon:

  • EPS $27.75 which smashed estimates of $3.65
  • Rev $137.41 vs137.55 est
  • Amazon to increase US prime membership to $139 per year
  • Rev guidance $112 to $117B below the estimate of $120.11.
  • AWS moved up 40% vs 35% estimate