The US stocks are closing sharply lower, but Amazon beat on the EPS after the close.
For the day,
- Dow industrial average fell 518.17 points or -1.45%
- S&P index fell 111.94 points or -2.44%
- NASDAQ index fell -538.72 points or -3.74%
- Russell 2000 fell 38.48 points or -1.90% 1991.03
For Amazon:
- EPS $27.75 which smashed estimates of $3.65
- Rev $137.41 vs137.55 est
- Amazon to increase US prime membership to $139 per year
- Rev guidance $112 to $117B below the estimate of $120.11.
- AWS moved up 40% vs 35% estimate