Oil struggled late last week but is back on the upswing today, rising $1.49.

A report confirmed Russian planned production curbs and that's helping but I think this is more of a technical move and a bounce from the old range top.

oil daily d
WTI crude oil daily

Here's a chart from Ted Cross highlighting how more than 4 million barrels of US production was brought on in the past 18 months. It highlights the shale treadmill.

50 per cent of US production

If drilling were to stop today, the US would lose almost 6 million barrels per day of production by 2026.

Now that also swings both ways. Producers have preached discipline this year but as prices climb to $85 or $90 per barrel, there is an increasing temptation to turn up the taps.

On net, it points to an ongoing market in the $70-90 range. That's the consensus and barring some kind of OPEC breakup or a supply shock then it's tough to argue against.